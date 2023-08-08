England star, Lauren James restricts comments on her Instagram account amid backlash after her red card for stamping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie





England star, Lauren James has limited comments on her Instagram account amid backlash fears following her Women’s World Cup sending off.

The Chelsea star stamped on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in the crunch last-16 clash and was dismissed after a VAR review.

The sending-off left the Lionesses hanging on with just 10 players through extra time, but England later advanced to the next stage after winning 4-2 on penalties.

After the game James, 21, restricted who could post comments on her Instagram account, which has 568,000 followers.

It appears the forward was obviously anticipating a torrent of abusive comments over her violent conduct.

