Lagos LG chairperson denies forcing N650,000 Aso Ebi on staff for her 50th birthday





The Chairperson of Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Mrs. Samiat Bada, has denied online allegations of forcing her staff members to buy N650,000 ‘aso ebi’ fabric, for her forthcoming 50th birthday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) a group had accused Bada of allegedly forcing councillors, supervisors and workers to buy the fabrics, among other allegations.

Addressing the media at the council secretariat in Lagos on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Mrs. Bada, described the allegations as completely false and baseless.

“I stand before you today to address the recent allegations that have been circulating on social media in which the writer claimed that I imposed an N650,000.00 Aso Ebi, traditional fabrics, on my staff,” she said.

“I want to categorically state that these allegations are completely false and baseless. Since assuming office, I have prioritised the welfare and working conditions of my staff.”

Bada, however, admitted…