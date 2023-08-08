Man jailed for rap!ng teenager months before she was murder3d by her brother





A man has been jailed for more than a decade for raping a teenager five months before she was killed by her brother.

Jamie Starrs, 20, attacked 16-year-old Amber Gibson while she was asleep at a home in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, Scotland in June 2021.

Five months later, in November 2021, she was sexually assaulted and murdered by her brother, Connor Gibson.

Starrs was found guilty of raping Amber following a trial at the High Court in Lanark last month. He was also convicted of raping another teenage girl in Bothwell in May 2021.

On Tuesday, August 8, Starrs was given an extended sentence of 10-and-a-half years in custody with a further two years of supervision on release. His time in custody was reduced by six months to take into account the time he’s already spent on remand.

Starrs was also found guilty of a breach of bail conditions, and of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He’s been placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.