Man remanded for stealing kpomo in Kano





A 23-year-old man identified as Abdulwahab Yusuf was on Tuesday, August 8, remanded at a correction centre by a Sharia Court in Kano State, after pleading guilty to stealing cow skin (kpomo) worth N8,500.

Yusuf who lives in Tukuntawa Quarters, Kano, was arrested after the complainant, Fatihu Auwal who also resides in same area reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on August 5.

Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada alleged that the defendant entered into the complainant’s stand and stole the cow skin.

After pleading guilty to the charge, the Grand Khadi Umar Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the matter until August 22 for summary trial.