Residents protest as gunmen kill five and injure others in Plateau community





Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed five people and injured many others in Nchya village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A source in the area told the Nigerian Tribune that the bandits, in large numbers, invaded the village at about 1:00 am on Monday, August 7, 2023, shooting sporadically into the air to announce their arrival.

It was gathered that five people were killed during the attack and many others injured. The bandits also set houses on fire before they fled away.

The incident later caused apprehension and pandemonium at about 8:00 a.m. on Monday when the corpses of those killed were conveyed to the local government Headquarters.

Residents of Mangu trooped out in large numbers to protest against the killings, while business activities were paralyzed until the intervention of men of Operation Safe Haven, who dispersed the aggrieved protesters by shooting into the air.