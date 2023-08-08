Twitter begins paying Nigerian creators





Some Nigerian creators and social media influencers have begun receiving payment from microblogging site, X, formerly known as Twitter through its ad revenue-sharing program.

The payout which has now been extended to global users of X after being initiated in the United States early last month, is only for verified users in Nigeria and other countries who have met the threshold of impressions on their content.

Those who intend to get the payout have to subscribe to Twitter Blue and must have earned more than five million impressions each month on their tweets for the last three months. They must also have a Stripe payment account.

X won’t allow creators to monetize copyrighted content that they do not own and content about “pyramid schemes or get-rich-quick schemes” (looking at you, crypto spammers), violence, criminal behaviors, gambling, or drugs and alcohol.

Some Nigerian creators have begun sharing receipts of what they’ve earned while also thanking Elon Musk…