We will uphold an independent, impartial stance on Ukraine war





China will uphold an “independent and impartial” stance on the Ukraine war, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a phone call, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, August 7.

Earlier this year, China had promised to mediate in the Ukraine crisis and vowed to adhere to an “objective and impartial stance,” and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the war. Since the war started on February 24, 2022, China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

China has released a peace plan which was baulked at by Ukraine and Russia to which the US said was not convincing enough given that the Ukranian invasion had not been condemned by China.

“The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis and other international and regional issues of common concern. Wang Yi emphasized that on the Ukrainian crisis, China will uphold an independent and impartial stance, make an objective and rational voice,…