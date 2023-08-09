AXA, the Global Insurance Leader, Opens Hospital in Lagos; Promises Medical Excellence, Affordability and Faster Services

AXA, global leader in insurance and asset management, has launched the first in its series of medical centre plans for Nigeria. The hospital, “OneHealth by AXA”, located at 25 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Road, Ikeja, houses a range of medical solutions that AXA seeks to introduce into the Nigerian market in its bid to provide exceptional healthcare solutions in emerging markets; and make healthcare an affordable, accessible, and above all, a convenient experience that everyone can enjoy.

The OneHealth hospital is a state-of-the-art multispecialty, primary and secondary care hospital with more than 30 specialties and sub-specialties range of services in family medicine, cardiology, obstetrics, paediatrics, general surgery, ophthalmology, physiotherapy, and Internal medicine.

According to Dr Misbah Oleolo, Country Manager and Medical Director of OneHealth in Nigeria, the goal of AXA in Nigeria is to revolutionize the healthcare industry through seamless client experiences across its…