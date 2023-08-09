Cocaine found in White House may have belonged to ‘Biden family orbit’ member, new report claims





A bag of cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House in July reportedly may have belonged to someone in the “Biden family orbit” — and the president allegedly knows who it is.

Soldier of Fortune publisher, Susan Katz Keating made the shocking claim, citing three security sources, in a report published this week — even texting a number linked to President Biden in a bid to get the culprit.

According to Keating, while the Secret Service publicly announced on July 13 they had closed the investigation without identifying a suspect due to a “lack of physical evidence,” authorities were able to follow enough clues to come up with a name and were confident enough in their detective work to inform the commander-in-chief.

“If you want the name, ask Joe Biden,” one source told Keating.

“He knows who it is.”