Cocaine found in White House may have belonged to ‘Biden family orbit’ member, new report claims

By
Headliners
-
0
2


Cocaine found in White House may have belonged to ?Biden family orbit? member, new report claims

A bag of cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House in July reportedly may have belonged to someone in the “Biden family orbit” — and the president allegedly knows who it is.

 

Soldier of Fortune publisher, Susan Katz Keating made the shocking claim, citing three security sources, in a report published this week — even texting a number linked to President Biden in a bid to get the culprit.

 

Cocaine found in White House may have belonged to ?Biden family orbit? member, new report claims

 

According to Keating, while the Secret Service publicly announced on July 13 they had closed the investigation without identifying a suspect due to a “lack of physical evidence,” authorities were able to follow enough clues to come up with a name and were confident enough in their detective work to inform the commander-in-chief.

“If you want the name, ask Joe Biden,” one source told Keating.

“He knows who it is.”

“It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter,” said a second source, referring to the president’s adult son — who has admitted…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR