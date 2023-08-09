Cocaine found in White House may have belonged to ‘Biden family orbit’ member, new report claims

A bag of cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House in July reportedly may have belonged to someone in the “Biden family orbit” — and the president allegedly knows who it is.
Soldier of Fortune publisher, Susan Katz Keating made the shocking claim, citing three security sources, in a report published this week — even texting a number linked to President Biden in a bid to get the culprit.
According to Keating, while the Secret Service publicly announced on July 13 they had closed the investigation without identifying a suspect due to a “lack of physical evidence,” authorities were able to follow enough clues to come up with a name and were confident enough in their detective work to inform the commander-in-chief.
“If you want the name, ask Joe Biden,” one source told Keating.
“He knows who it is.”
“It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter,” said a second source, referring to the president’s adult son — who has admitted…
