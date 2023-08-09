Former lawmaker’s house razed down by gunmen in Imo





A house belonging to a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso has been razed down by gunmen in Imo state.

Alagbaoso, who represented Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency in the Green Chambers for 12 years was not at home when the gunmen launched the attack.

His security man reportedly escaped with injuries. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the attack, said an investigation had been launched into the incident that threw the community into panic and apprehension.

Okoye said;

“The Commissioner of Police condemned this dastardly act in totality and has ordered an intensive manhunt for the arsonist. More so, Optimal Security Operatives of the Joint task force have been deployed in Orsu to prevent similar occurrence.

“Certainly, we will apprehend the hoodlums that are involved and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law”