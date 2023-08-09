

Ozonna, the son of Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has slammed his critics, saying he doesn’t need their advice and approval.

The singer, who studied at the Institute of Contemporary Music, London, seems to have had enough of critics scrutinizing the type of music he does, said the point of being an artist is to give people a different perspective.

“I don’t know which basic needs to hear this but I don’t care what you think,” he said in a cryptic post on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

“”It’s always the ones who lack artistic vision or capacity who have the most to say about how I need to improve mine. The nerve of you to sit in your bedroom and try to give me advise on how to occupy a space that you don’t have the courage to occupy,”

“The point of being an artist is to give people a different perspective. I am supposed to be different. That’s the point1 I don’t need your advice on how to be more basic and palatable. If you don’t like what I do, you literally…