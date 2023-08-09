Kwara fish farmer beaten to death over Okada fare





A fish farmer identified as Moshood Suleiman has reportedly been beaten to death following a heated argument that ensued between him and a commercial motorcycle operator popularly called okada rider.

The incident occurred after the deceased said to be in his thirties, boarded an okada from Unity to Fate road in Ilorin.

An eyewitness told Daily Trust that the disagreement ensued between the fish vendor and the okada rider over the fare after getting to his destination.

The source said;

“Initially, they were arguing over the fare and other okada operators who came around started beating him (Suleiman).

“He ran and was pursued only to be ambushed at the front of a filling station in the area until one of his family members who had learnt about the development came to rescue him.”

Sister of the deceased, Oyindamola, told the publication that Suleiman died at the Ilorin General Hospital where he was rushed to for treatment.

She said;

“A Nigeria Security and Civil…