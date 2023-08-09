Man accused of kidnap, rape and murder of 4-year-old girl found not guilty



The Gauteng High Court sitting in Benoni, South Africa, was filled with gasps of dismay when the judge on Monday, August 7, declared one Ntokozo Zikhali not guilty of the brutal murder of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo.

The child had gone missing on 10 October 2022 while playing with a friend in Masoleng Park in Wattville, Benoni, sparking a massive search effort and public outrage.

Residents later discovered parts of her mutilated body in a shallow grave a day after she went missing. The child was raped before she was murdered.

30-year-old Zikhali was charged with kidnapping, murder, violation of corpse and defeating the ends of justice.

The shocking verdict left many in disbelief as the accused walked free despite the gruesome nature of the crime, his lengthy links to sexual crimes against minors and confession to kidnapping and killing the deceased.

The court dismissed the state’s evidence of video footage showing the accused walking with the victim, including the state…