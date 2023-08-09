Microphone thrown by Cardi B fetches nearly $100K in auction





American Rapper Cardi B’s microphone that she threw during her club performance in Las Vegas has been sold for nearly $100,000 (Dh367,300).

The Shure Axient digital mic, which belonged to an audio production company called The Wave in Sin City, was previously put on eBay by the company’s owner, Scott Fisher. A week and 122 bids later, someone had paid $99,900 (Dh366,933.6) for it, according to reports.

The item was auctioned off for charity though. Scott initially told TMZ that the proceeds will be split with two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and a local Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which benefits teenagers with special needs

Cardi tossed the mic into the crowd after someone threw a drink at her during her July 29 gig. Looking startled, the Grammy Award-winner spontaneously launched the microphone at the woman. Security then intervened while the rap star yelled from the stage.

A woman, who claimed that she got hit by the mic but did not throw…