Nigeria doing better than other African countries – CBN





The Central Bank of Nigeria has said that Nigeria is still doing better than most African nations despite the high inflation witnessed across the country.

Acting Governor of the CBN, Folashodun Shonubi said this at the 2023 Zenith Bank International Trade Seminar in Lagos on Tuesday, August 8.

Shonubi who was represented by the Deputy Governor, of Economic Policy at the CBN, Kingsley Obiorah, said Nigeria’s inflation rate stood at 22.8 per cent, adding that the International Monetary Fund expected the country to have a growth moderation of 3.2 per cent in 2023.

Also outlining the various factors that have caused inflation witnessed in the country, the acting CBN Governor said;

“Now, when you come down to Africa and neighbouring Ghana, At the last count inflation there is at 42.5 per cent. We have it at 31 per cent in Ethiopia and 36 per cent in Egypt.

“So, in our dear country, we are at 22.8 per cent. When you hear these figures, it tells you that we’re not doing as…