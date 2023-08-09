Russian footballer denied a visa to play in the Champions League against Rangers in Glasgow tonight after he made pro-Russia statements during the war in Ukraine

Footballer and Russian citizen, Gael Ondoua was unable to obtain an entry visa from UK authorities ahead of tonight’s Champions League qualifier with Rangers at Ibrox.

The Cameroon international grew up in Russia and made headlines during last year’s World Cup by wearing the country’s flag on his boots.

Ondoua plays for Swiss club Servette, who are already missing seven players due to injury and suspension ahead of their first leg clash.

At last night’s media conference, Servette officials would not go into details but released a statement saying the club ‘deplores this situation and supports its player and his team, which will have to deal without a major player in its workforce for non-sporting reasons’.

It also confirmed the club had spent two weeks trying to find a solution and had enlisted the SFA’s help.

Ondoua becomes the eighth Servette player ruled out of tonight’s game.

Striker Enzo Crivelli is banned after being sent off in last week’s win…