Singer Lizzo faces fresh allegations of a ‘s3xually charged environment’ from at least six more people who toured with her





American singer, Lizzo is facing fresh allegations of a ‘sexually charged environment’ from at least six more people who toured with her.

Attorneys representing three of Lizzo’s former back-up dancers who filed a lawsuit over claims of weight shaming and sexual harassment at work claimed at least six other people have since submitted complaints directed at the singer.

Ron Zambrano, a lawyer whose practice specializes in employment law and is representing back-up dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez said his firm is now looking into the new complaints.

Zambrano told NBC News the allegations were made by six people who claimed to have toured with Lizzo, either as back-up dancers or on the popstar’s Amazon studios show, describing the complaints as centering around an alleged ‘sexually charged environment’ on Lizzo’s tour, and failure to pay employees.

It comes after dancers Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez sat down for an interview with Good Morning America last…