YouTube chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, ‘was blackmailed by his older lover who threatened to reveal intimate images if their relationship ended’ before he murdered and dismembered him





A celebrity chef who has been charged with murdering his lover in Thailand reportedly saw killing him as the only option after he was allegedly blackmailed with intimate images.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, the son of two Spanish film stars, was arrested for the killing and dismemberment of Columbian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga after Thai police found body parts in a rubbish dump.

Before the killing, the YouTuber chef is believed to have wanted to split from Arrieta, 44, which the doctor refused to allow reportedly threatening to publish pictures of his partner.

Sancho, who is the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre and actress Silvia Bronchalo is said to have been so worried about the pictures ruining his family’s reputation that he decided to kill Arrieta, Thai news outlets report.

The couple, who were holidaying on the popular island of Koh Phangan, are said to have met to attend the famous Full Moon Party techno event before the gruesome murder took place.

The…