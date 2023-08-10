Body of dispatch rider who jumped into Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge lagoon has been found





The yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider who jumped into the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge lagoon on Tuesday, August 8, has been found dead.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency and Rescue team recovered his body today August 10.

LIB had earlier reported that the deceased was seen jumping from the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge into the lagoon on Tuesday afternoon.

His body was spotted today and has been badged by the State Environmental Health Management Unit (SEHMU)and deposited in the morgue.