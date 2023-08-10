British doctor who was shot dead in South Africa was killed in front of his wife and 2-year-old son after getting caught up in violent taxi driver protests





A British doctor shot and killed in South Africa while on a family holiday has been identified as one of the UK’s top orthopaedic surgeons.

Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was killed after taking a wrong turn as he drove from Cape Town airport with his wife Sara and two-year-old son Hugo last week.

Mr Teoh, who was born in Singapore but had British nationality, was one of five who died in violence during the strike which has been going on for a week.

Mr Teoh, who worked for the NHS and also privately, had been awarded a number of international fellowships for his work as a trauma and orthopaedic consultant.

He lived in Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire, with his family and was based at the NHS Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

Violent strikes have broken out across the city after police officers began impounding illegal vehicles last week.

Two years ago, Mr Teoh won the Presidential Prize at the European Foot and Ankle Society conference in Lyon for his research into the treatment of ankle…