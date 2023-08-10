Golden Penny Foods Brings Food Enthusiasts and Celebrities Close To Home





Golden Penny Food the Home of Good Food had the opportunity to engage with popular influencers including Shaffy Bello, Bucci Franklin, Pelumi Buari, Bam Bam, Neo, Juliana Olayode, Kitchen Muse, Ibrahim Sulieman, Geena Foodies & Spice, Chef Tucker and many more at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja on the 27th of June, 2023. The aim of this campaign was to get the influencers to experience a wide range of Golden Penny food products at interactive stations bringing them closer to the Home of Good Food.

The event not only reaffirmed Golden Penny’s commitment to delivering delightful food solutions but also provided a unique platform for influencers and food enthusiasts to connect and engage.

The success of the Golden Penny Influencer Meet and Greet reinforces the brand’s position at the forefront of influencer marketing and community engagement. By fostering relationships with influencers, expanding its reach, and resonating with a wider audience, Golden Penny continues to…