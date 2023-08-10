Gunmen kill prominent Islamic scholar in Gombe



Gunmen have killed a prominent Islamic scholar, Sheik Ibrahim Musa Albani Kuri, in Gombe State.

It was gathered that four men armed with matches and covering their faces attacked the Islamic scholar at his residence at Tabra area along the Bypass area in Gombe around 3: am on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Spokesman for the State Police Command, ASP Mahid Mua’zu Abubakar, confirmed the incident to The Nation, describing it as unfortunate.

The PPRO said the report on the incident got to the police very late, adding Commissioner of Police Oqua Etim has already directed an investigation into the incident.

“A family member told the police that the killers came into the house around 3:am. They started threatening and asking him to give them money. They covered their faces with masks. The family said he told them he has no money and was trying to identify their faces, it was in the process that he was attacked with machetes and one of them stabbed him in the chest,” Abubakar…