I ride a 1986 car





Senator Ireti Kingibe has called for government officials to be mandated to use only vehicles assembled in Nigeria following an outcry over the high cost of governance as Nigerians cope with economic hardships.

During an interview on Channels on Wednesday, August 9, Kingibe disclosed that she rides “a 1986 car”. When asked what she would do differently, the senator representing the FCT said;

“I would insist that all government vehicles must have been assembled in Nigeria. That would go a long way to improving productivity in Nigeria.

“For one thing, Innoson, perhaps Volkswagen and Peugeot, and maybe even Toyota might decide that it’s worth their while to set up an assembly plant here.”

Kingibe who also noted that certain commodities such as tinned tomatoes should not be imported, stated that cutting down on importation would cause the dollar to fall and help grow the economy.

Also reacting to the criticisms directed at her and other members of the Labour Party for…