Kylian Mbappe ‘tells PSG he won’t leave the club under any circumstances’ as he is set to not play until the end of his contract in 2024





French superstar, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain that he will not be leaving this summer under any circumstances.

The France captain remains in a stand-off with the club over his failure to sign a contract extension at the Ligue 1 champions.

On Tuesday, the club brought down a large poster of the star at the Parc des Princes stadium, after he was demoted to play with the club’s ‘B team’ and not selecting him to take part in PSG’s pre-season tour of Asia.

Mbappe’s shirt has also been removed from the club shop, as the hierarchy in Paris attempts to force the 24-year-old to accept a permanent deal or loan move that would see the club get some return on their £ 250 million asset.

As per Sky Sports, the 24-year-old is set to be frozen out by PSG, and the player will not play until the end of his contract in 2024 when he is thought to be in favour of a move to Real Madrid as a free agent.

One point delaying Mbappe’s extension of his current deal is said…