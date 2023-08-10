Police confirm killing of 20 persons by gunmen in Plateau



The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that 20 persons were killed by gunmen in the Heipang community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the development in a statement in Jos, said the attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 10, 2023.

“On 10/08/2023, at around 0500hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received information from one Rwang Danjuma ‘of Heipang District, that at between 0200hrs to 0230hrs, unknown gunmen stormed Tagwam Lawuru village where they cowardly shot and killed 17 people, after the attack on Tagwam Lawuru village, the hoodlums also proceeded to Layowok Village where they killed 3 persons. As a result of the attacks, several other people sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries,” the statement read.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO Barkin Ladi led a combined team of Policemen and personnel from other security agencies including members of security…