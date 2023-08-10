Student arrested for cultism and chopping off his stepmother’s hand in Niger state





The Niger State Police Command has arrested three students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University for alleged involvement in cultism.

Spokesman of the Command, Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, noted that the arrest of the suspects was based on credible intelligence.

According to the PPRO, police operatives attached to Lapai Div arrested the suspects; Tanko Augustine Solomon, 27, of Maikunkele, Idris Hamza,25, of Maikunkele and Idris Hayatullahi,25, of Lokoja, Kogi State.

Abiodun said they were arrested in their various residences, off-campus in Lapai for being suspected to be cult members.

“During interrogation, the suspects claimed to be IBBU students, as Tanko confessed that they belong to the Neo-black movement (NBM) and his mission was to initiate more students from the school to fight for the black racism movement,” the PPRO said.

Further investigation revealed that Tanko has been leading fights to other campuses and…