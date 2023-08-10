Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu has warned married men against committing adultery.

“That adultery that you want to commit because of what your eyes are seeing and your head is interpreting it that this person will be sweeter than yours at home. God is whispering this message into your ears, the message is. . .once you get there, you will discover that there is nothing there compared to what has always been there for you. Try not to go there! Take this message seriously. Yes, you,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday, August 10.