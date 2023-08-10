They said they dodged bullet, they ended up in a nuclear blast





Activist Aisha Yesufu has decried the alarming spike in the dollar to Naira exchange rate.

A dollar is currently being exchanged for N920 at the parallel market.

In a video she posted, Aisha said that some persons claimed that they ‘’dodged a bullet” but instead ended up with a ‘’nuclear blast”.

While tackling the government policies that have led to the spike in the exchange rate, Yesufu said;