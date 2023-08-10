Tottenham accept offer worth over �95m from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane with the England captain to pocket��400k-a-week





Premier League club, Tottenham have accepted an offer worth over £95m from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane.

Kane already has a deal in place with Bayern over personal terms, with the England captain to earn in the region of £400,000 per week if he decides to leave Spurs for Germany.

Following weeks of talks and failed bids, Bayern have now successfully agreed a deal in principle with Tottenham to sign Kane this summer.

The offer will likely earn Spurs get £100 million from the deal.

Levy values the talismanic striker at £120m but well-placed sources have indicated that an offer in the region of £100m would tempt the club into selling a player available for nothing next summer.

Bayern have now met all the conditions required to land Kane, who would be paid in the region of £ 400,000 per week with the German giants.

The decision is now with Kane as to whether he wants to leave for Germany, with indications at the start of the week that the 30-year-old was leaning towards…