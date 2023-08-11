Actor Tyrese Gibson accuses Home Depot of racial profiling and discrimination in $1M suit





American actor, Tyrese Gibson has claimed he was the victim of racial discrimination and profiling during a February 11 visit to West Hills, California Home Depot location in a $1 million lawsuit.

The Fast & Furious actor, 44, filed legal documents in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday claiming that he and two construction workers he had working for him had their civil rights violated in an incident at the store.

The two workers Gibson had working for him, Eric Mora and Manual Hernandez, are also named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Fox11 reported, citing court docs.

The Watts, Los Angeles native also claims the company violated California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act; and had been negligent in its hiring, supervision and retention of employees in the lawsuit, in which he’s also seeking punitive damages.

Gibson in the legal filing that the $1 million was for compensatory damages, based on how much he estimates he has spent at the home improvement store over the years.

Gibson’s…