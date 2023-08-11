BBNaija star, Frodd and wife welcome baby girl

Frodd is currently a housemate on the BBNaija All Stars reality show, however, his management shared the good news on his Instagram page.

‘’Dear Friends, Family & Loved Ones

We are overjoyed to share the wonderful news with all of you all, our family has been blessed with the arrival of a beautiful baby girl! 💕

As we bask in the happiness of this new chapter in our lives, we are reminded of the incredible power of a father’s instinct. Just today, Frodd spoke about his excitement and anticipation, and his words became reality as we welcomed our precious bundle of joy.

Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the support and love that you have showered upon us throughout this journey. Your well-wishes and blessings have meant the world to us, and we cannot wait for you to meet our little miracle.

Our bundle of joy has already brought so much light and joy into our lives, and we look forward to watching her grow, learn, and discover the world around her. We are excited to…