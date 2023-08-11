Bodybuilder livestreams ex-wife’s murder on Instagram; shoots her in the head in front of their daughter before murdering two more victims and taking his own  life





A Bosnia bodybuilder live-streamed the murder of his ex-wife on Instagram today before going on a shooting rampage, killing two others and then himself.

The man, identified by as Nermin Sulejmanovic first shared an extremely disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, August 11, telling viewers that they would see a murder live.

The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into the forehead of a woman. The couple’s baby daughter can also be heard crying in the video.

Sulejmanovic, 35, confirmed he had left the infant alive.

The alleged killer later said: ‘I warned everyone that it would come to this. She has been hiding my child for eight days.

‘I’m waiting to load my weapon and move on.’

According to local media, Sulejmanovic worked as a fitness coach but was also a gang member and had several convictions for acts of violence, fights, and his involvement in drug trafficking.

As police began searching for him in the wake of the broadcasted murder, the…