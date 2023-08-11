Bus conductor bags one month imprisonment for stealing engine oil in Jos





A 42-year-old bus conductor, Musa Abdul, has been sentenced to one-month imprisonment for stealing engine oil from a shop.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on July 15, at the Laranto Police Station, by one Samson Obodo. He was reportedly caught carrying cartons of engine oil away from the shop, an offence punishable under the provisions of the Plateau state Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos summarily sentenced Abdul after he pleaded guilty. The convict was handed a one-month jail sentence with an option of a fine of N10,000.