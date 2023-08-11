FUTO-ASUU sacks chairman





Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Comrade Chinedu Ihejirika has been sacked.

Acting chairman of the union, Comrade Frank Ojiako made the announcement on Friday, August 11, alongside the Acting Secretary, Comrade Chinyere Onwachu and other stakeholders.

Revealing why Ihejirika was sacked, Ojiako said it is based on;

“Failure to present financial reports to the congress for almost two years. as against the constitutional stipulation of quarterly presentation. This is a serious constitutional breach that is both reprehensive and unacceptable.

“The treasurer of the union is the principal signatory to the ASUU FUTO bank accounts ,it is a constitutional requirement that in the unforseen absence of the treasurer ,Congress should be convened to elect a new treasurer.

“The chairperson of the suspended exco has been unable to conduct election to fill the vacant position of the office treasurer of the…