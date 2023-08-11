He has become very desperate to become Governor and doesn’t mind carrying out a coup against me





Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has explained why he fell out with the state’s Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu.

Sharing the reason for the fallout during a meeting with PDP members, Obaseki recalled how the Shaibu refused to attend a meeting for the selection of Commissioners, but instead travelled to Abuja.

The Edo State Governor said upon his return to the state and after the state house of assembly was inducted, Shaibu allegedly called APC chieftains, telling them that he has five PDP members that are loyal to him and who will work with APC state lawmakers to produce a speaker.

Obaseki who described this as a coup, said he convened a meeting with PDP members at his private apartment after being told of Shaibu’s alleged dealings.

He also disclosed that Shaibu tried barging into the meeting which wasn’t held at the state house, but was turned back because he now knows they don’t have a common interest.

Obaseki described Shaibu as a desperate man who can do…