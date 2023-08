A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to narrate how her boyfriend of 3 years dumped her over her big stomach.

In the chats shared by @Tm_Tife, her boyfriend revealed that he is ashamed to go out with her, adding that she should work on it before getting into another relationship.

She wrote;

“To say the least is I’m broken, I couldn’t do anything quick about reducing my stomach and I lost my 3 years relationship.. I somehow still feel pain till now.”