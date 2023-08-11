Lagos Police rescue nine children during forced initiation into cultism

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued nine children during forced initiation into cultism in the Mushin area of the state.
The spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post shared on his Twitter account on Thursday, August 10.
He stated that the children were between the ages of nine and fourteen and that they had incisions on their lower lips.
“We need to strengthen the family unit! Nine children, the youngest, 9, and oldest, 14, were rescued during/after forced initiation into cultism in the Mushin area of Lagos State. The investigation is ongoing.” he wrote
Source: Linda Ikeji