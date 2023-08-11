Missing 15-year-old boy found dead in Rivers

A 15-year-old boy, Ekene Dike, who was reported missing in Rivers State has been found dead.

The teenager, who lived in Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt, was reported missing to the police by his parents on August 7, 2023.

A boat driver found his corpse floating in a river around Mgbuodohia village in Rumuolumeni community, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said the remains of the boy have been buried by his parents.