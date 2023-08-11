Prince Harry reveals the country he’d happily live in, and it’s not the US





Exiled royal, Prince Harry said he would not mind moving from his home in California in the US, to Tokyo, Japan, where he would happily live.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, speaking this week at the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Sports Values – Summer Edition summit in Tokyo, Japan, expressed his love for the country and its culture.

“I’ve been involved in many charities for most of my life and I get a huge amount of fulfillment giving back to as many people as possible,” he told the crowd. “My life is charity, always has been, always will be.” “Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special,” “I noticed it on my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you’d have me.” the exiled royal added.

Harry praised Japan’s cuisine, and raved over “the most incredible Kobe steak, both for dinner last night and lunch…