Skit and film makers warned against unauthorized use of LASTMA uniform





Skit and filmmakers have been warned by the management of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) against using its uniform and kits for shoots without approval.

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, who frowned at the demeaning manner in which movie and skit makers portray LASTMA institution in their movies and skits, said henceforth, offenders would be arrested and prosecuted in line with Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 which criminalize unauthorized use of the uniform.

Oregba said;

“Film or skit makers who portray as LASTMA Officer without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, should desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the Law.

“We implore National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTA) and other affiliated bodies to warn their members as anyone caught using LASTMA uniform without an approved permit would be prosecuted”