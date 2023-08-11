South East Governors meet in Enugu, dissociate Nnamdi Kanu from unrest in the region





Governors of the five South East states have commended the efforts of the security agencies in ensuring the return of peace in the region, stressing that normalcy was being incrementally restored as a result of the cooperation of the security agencies with the governments and people of the zone.

The governors disclosed this on Thursday, August 10, in a communiqué read by the Imo State Governor and Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, shortly after the South East Governors’ Forum meeting held at the Enugu State Government House.

The meeting, which was attended by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, also reiterated the commitment of the Forum to forging a common socio-economic and security cooperation through a summit to be announced at a later date.

The Forum further declared that the perpetrators of insecurity and their sponsors in the…