Troops ambush Boko Haram, neutralize two as notorious terrorist surrenders in Borno





Troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have successfully carried out an ambush on suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Crossing Point along Kuka in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Director, Army Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, August 10, 2023, said a notorious terrorist surrendered to troops and is currently undergoing profiling for further necessary action.

“Troops laid in wait for the marauding terrorists, before engaging them in a fierce firefight that neutralized two BHT, while others fled in disarray. The gallant troops recovered 63 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, one Improvised Explosive Device(IED) shell, five Pento injections and the sum of Nineteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty Naira,” the statement read.

“Similarly, following the aggressive operations of troops against BHT enclaves, a notorious terrorist surrendered to troops of 222 Battalion at Geizuwa in…