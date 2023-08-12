Ask God to k!ll me before sunrise if I consult demonic forces





The Senior Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, on Friday, August 11, told his church members to ask God to k!ll him before sunrise if he consults demonic.

The clergyyman said during the church’s programme on Friday August 11. According to him, some prophets have accused him of consulting demonic powers, but pretend to be working for God and using God’s power.

In a bid to clear his name, the clergyman said that God should take his life before sunrise if he indeed consults demonic powers and if not, God should increase his anointing seven times.

Watch the video below…