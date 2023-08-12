Boko Haram kills five and abducts seven women in Borno





Five persons have been killed by Boko Haram insurgents who attacked a convoy of vehicles carrying goods and passengers in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State. The insurgents also abducted seven women in the attack which took place on Thursday, August 10, very close to the Nigeria-Cameroon border town of Banki in the LGA at about 2:30 pm. A source travelling along the Maiduguri-Bama-Banki route, Babagana Kaumi told Punch; The convoy of commuter and goods vehicles tan into an ambush near Banki. One of the vehicles developed a fault, and when such happens all the soldiers concentrate their attention on the faulty vehicle until it is repaired before the journey continues.Thats what happened that day; as the soldiers concentrated their attention on a vehicle that developed fault, the insurgents attacked, killing two commuters, the driver of one of the vehicles and his two assistants abducted about seven women and set the convoy ablaze. Of recent, the insurgents only attack such…







Source: Linda Ikeji