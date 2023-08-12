Death toll in Kaduna mosque accident rises to ten

The death toll in the accident that occurred in the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna State on Friday, August 11, has risen to 10 with 30 others hospitalized for injuries sustained.
Worshippers were in the mosque for their Friday, evening prayers when the roof collapsed on them. Four persons died instantly in the incident while many others were rushed to the hospital.
“We just heard a heavy sound and saw a portion of the mosque collapsing on some worshippers. The entire surrounding was covered by dust” an eyewitness told newsmen
