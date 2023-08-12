Harry Kane completes �100m move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham (Photos)





Harry Kane has completed his £100m move to Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, ending his record-breaking career at Tottenham.

The England captain signed an initial 100m euros (£86.4m) plus add-ons and could make his debut in Saturday’s German Super Cup game against RB Leipzig.

Kane, 30, leaves Premier League Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

“I’m very happy to be part of Bayern, one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’ve always said that I want to move and prove myself at the highest level in my career”, said Kane.

“This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”

In a farewell message to Tottenham, Kane said it was the right time to leave the club – but added this may not be goodbye forever.

He said: “I’m sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man. There have been so many great moments and special memories that I will cherish forever.

“And…