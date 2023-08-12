I rejected Mike Adenuga’s N10m offer for a project even though I had not seen N1m then – Veteran Actor, Chiwetalu Agu





Veteran Nollywood actor, Chinwetalu Agu, has recounted how he turned down N10 million offer from billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga, for a project.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Agu said at the time the N10 million offer was made, he had not earned N1 million on his own, yet he insisted on getting N20 million.

The actor said he was about to leave Adenuga’s office when the business mogul eventually agreed to pay him N20 million for the project.

He described the contract agreement as the “most wonderful thing at that moment”.

In his words;