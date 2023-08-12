Mali cancels Air France flight permit





Air France’s permit to fly between Paris and Bamako has been revoked by Mali’s military government after the French national carrier suspended operations to and from the country over regional instability.

In a letter addressed to Air France, Malian authorities said the suspension breached the terms of its permit to operate the route. The country’s National Civil Aviation Agency also noted that the carrier had not provided notice and caused “inconvenience to passengers”.

“This failing entails the cancellation of your flight operating permit” for the summer season extending to October and other airlines could use the route, it added.

Air France has been asked to submit a new flight programme before it could resume the service. An Air France spokesman confirmed the Malian authorities’ request to AFP.

Relations between Mali and former colonial power France have soured since a junta seized control in the West African country in 2020.