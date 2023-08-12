Mark Zuckerberg counters Elon Musk, says he wants UFC to stage their fight





Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has countered billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, on details of their proposed fight he reeled out today, August 11.

Musk had said earlier that the fight will take place in “an epic location” in Italy. He also disclosed that all of the action will be live-streamed on X and Meta.

Zuckerberg unloaded his side of the story on Threads on Friday afternoon. He revealed that he still wants Dana White and the UFC involved in the planning process.

The Meta founder also made it clear that he hasn’t agreed to any of those stipulations yet, adding “please assume anything [Musk] says has not been agreed on.”

Zuckerberg also wrote;

“Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card.”

Zuck then said…