Police officer killed as Okada riders go on rampage in Lagos





At least one police officer attached to the Iponri Divisional Police Station was killed after they were attacked by motorcycle riders in the Ijora Olopa area of Lagos State on Friday, August 12.

According to reports, the officers had gone to the area to implement the restriction order on Okada riders by the Lagos State government when they were attacked by the hoodlums who were armed with dangerous weapons, such as cutlasses, clubs, and charms. The assailants attacked the policemen and also tried to burn the operation van of the policemen but they were prevented by the police response team of Rapid Response Squad and other policemen from the divisions deployed to the scene to prevent further breakdown of law and order at the area.

Confirming the incident to LIB, the Lagos State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin said one of the two police officers seriously injured in the attack later died.